IPL public sale 2023 stay: Which gamers are in first two units of public sale in the present day
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be held in Kochi on December 23 and can begin at 2:30pm IST.
The ultimate listing of IPL public sale consists of 405 gamers. Out of 405 gamers, 273 are Indians and 132 are abroad gamers of which 4 gamers are from affiliate nations. The entire capped gamers are 119, uncapped gamers are 282 and 4 from affiliate nations. A most of 87 slots at the moment are out there with as much as 30 being slotted for abroad gamers.
READ | IPL Public sale 2023 full listing of offered and unsold gamers
READ | LIVE methods
Right here’s the whole listing of gamers within the first two units.
(Worth in lakhs)
Mayank Agarwal (India) – 100
Harry Brook (England) – 150
Ajinkya Rahane (India) – 50
Joe Root (England) – 100
Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 200
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 200
Sam Curran (England) – 200
Cameron Inexperienced (Australia) – 200
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 150
Jason Holder (West Indies) – 200
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 50
Odean Smith (West Indies) – 50
Ben Stokes (England) – 200