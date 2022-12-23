December 23, 2022
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be held in Kochi on December 23 and can begin at 2:30pm IST.

The ultimate listing of IPL public sale consists of 405 gamers. Out of 405 gamers, 273 are Indians and 132 are abroad gamers of which 4 gamers are from affiliate nations. The entire capped gamers are 119, uncapped gamers are 282 and 4 from affiliate nations. A most of 87 slots at the moment are out there with as much as 30 being slotted for abroad gamers.

Right here’s the whole listing of gamers within the first two units.

(Worth in lakhs)

Mayank Agarwal (India) – 100

Harry Brook (England) – 150

Ajinkya Rahane (India) – 50

Joe Root (England) – 100

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 200

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 200

Sam Curran (England) – 200

Cameron Inexperienced (Australia) – 200

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 150

Jason Holder (West Indies) – 200

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 50

Odean Smith (West Indies) – 50

Ben Stokes (England) – 200



