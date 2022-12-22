The streaming and TV rights for the Indian Premier League – the world’s richest cricket competitors – for the following 5 years had been bought for a report $6.02bn (£5.13bn) earlier this 12 months.

Viacom18 secured streaming rights till 2027 for $3.05bn. Disney-owned Star India retained the TV contract for $3.02bn.

The ultimate public sale pool can have 405 gamers, with a most of 87 slots out there for the ten franchises. Of those, 30 might be abroad gamers.

The place will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be held in Kochi.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be held on Friday, December 23.

What time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale begin?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be telecast on Star Sports activities channels.

The place to comply with the reside streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale might be streamed on the Jio Cinema App.