IPL – Rishabh Pant to go into mega auction, won’t be retained by DC

Rishabh Pant will be among the high-profile names at the 2025 IPL mega auction after not being retained by Delhi Capitals (DC). ESPNcricinfo has learned that talks between DC’s ownership group and Pant failed after stretching over the past few months and Wednesday. The franchise, though, has retained four players: the spin pair of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel.

DC will have two RTM card options at the auction, and, it is understood that they will attempt to buy back Pant, who joined the franchise in 2016 and became their key player, including taking over captaincy in 2022. With three capped and one uncapped retentions, DC’s purse will be depleted by at least INR 47 crore (18+14+11+ 4) and they will have INR 73 crore to build their squad at the auction.


