IPL – Rishabh Pant to go into mega auction, won’t be retained by DC

DC will have two RTM card options at the auction, and, it is understood that they will attempt to buy back Pant, who joined the franchise in 2016 and became their key player, including taking over captaincy in 2022. With three capped and one uncapped retentions, DC’s purse will be depleted by at least INR 47 crore (18+14+11+ 4) and they will have INR 73 crore to build their squad at the auction.