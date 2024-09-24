Sports

Irani Cup 2024-25 – Ishan Kishan picked in Rest of India squad

Ishan Kishan‘s return to red-ball cricket continues to gather steam with his selection in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup, which will be played in Lucknow from October 1 to 5. Kishan is one of two wicketkeepers in the squad, with Dhruv Jurel also picked subject to India not picking him for their second Test against Bangladesh, which is set to be played in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.
Left-arm quick Yash Dayal and middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who are also part of the Test squad, have been picked in the Rest of India and Mumbai squads respectively, with the same caveat.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-capt), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan*, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

*Selected for Irani Cup subject to not being picked in India’s XI in Kanpur Test


