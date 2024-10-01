Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 – 05, 2024

Mumbai 237 for 4 (Rahane 86*, Sarfaraz 54*, Shreyas 57, Mukesh 3-60) vs Rest of India
Mumbai, after being inserted, endured the worst possible start, losing their opener Prithvi Shaw for just 4 after he edged Mukesh to Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Mukesh would strike again in no time, getting Hardik Tamore caught behind for a duck just two deliveries later. Ayush Mhatre tried to lead a recovery for Mumbai, but Mukesh returned in his second spell and struck immediately, dismissing the batter for 19.
With Mumbai on the ropes, captain Rahane led from the front, putting up two crucial partnerships. First, he and Iyer added 102 for the fourth wicket, before Iyer was dismissed by Yash Dayal for 57. That didn’t hamper Mumbai’s momentum though, as Rahane and Sarfaraz kept the runs flowing, their 98-run stand putting Mumbai in a strong position going into the second day.
