Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 – 05, 2024

Three early wickets from Mukesh Kumar had Mumbai rattling at 37 for 3, but Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan all stroked composed half-centuries, ensuring they ended day one of the Irani Trophy on the ascendancy. At stumps – after just 68 overs due to bad light – Mumbai were 237 for 4 against Rest of India, with Rahane and Sarfaraz still at the crease.

Mumbai, after being inserted, endured the worst possible start, losing their opener Prithvi Shaw for just 4 after he edged Mukesh to Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Mukesh would strike again in no time, getting Hardik Tamore caught behind for a duck just two deliveries later. Ayush Mhatre tried to lead a recovery for Mumbai, but Mukesh returned in his second spell and struck immediately, dismissing the batter for 19.