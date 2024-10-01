Irani Cup 2024/25, MUM vs ROI Match Report, October 01 – 05, 2024

Mumbai, after being inserted, endured the worst possible start, losing their opener Prithvi Shaw for just 4 after he edged Mukesh to Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Mukesh would strike again in no time, getting Hardik Tamore caught behind for a duck just two deliveries later. Ayush Mhatre tried to lead a recovery for Mumbai, but Mukesh returned in his second spell and struck immediately, dismissing the batter for 19.