September 7, 2023

Iraq Edge India on Penalties to Seal Spot in 49th Edition Of Kings Cup FINAL

1 hour ago


India vs Iraq HIGHLIGHTS: Commentary, live score and updates from the 2023 King’s Cup. Check LIVE streaming details.

LIVE Updates – India vs Iraq, King’s Cup:

HIGHLIGHTS – India vs Iraq, Football Score

India take on Iraq today at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand in a King’s Cup match. Igor Stimac’s men would have a job at their hands without the services of regular captain Sunil Chhetri. The last time India took on Iraq, the Blue Tigers lost 0-2 in a Sharjah friendly before the 2011 Asian Cup.

“I hope that we’re going to give everything on the pitch to do something good against a strong side like Iraq, who are Arabian Gulf Cup champions,” said Stimac in the pre-match media interaction.










