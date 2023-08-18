Home

Sports

IRE Vs IND, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Makes India Return In Style Against Ireland | WATCH VIDEO

Coming after 11 months, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in his first over against Ireland in the 1st T20I.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking two wickets in an over on his India return. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: Jasprit Bumrah never looked like he was out of action for 11 months as he made his international return with two wickets in his first over in the first T20I against Ireland on Friday. Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ireland vs India 1st T20I LIVE Updates

Opting to bowl first, Bumrah was hit for a boundary in his first ball in international cricket after almost a year. However, he was back in his business when he clean bowled Andrew Balbirnie in the second ball of the innings. Three balls later Lorcan Tucker too followed suit, while trying to scoop over the fine leg.

Earlier, Bumrah won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland. Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna were handed T20 Internationals debut, while Ireland included pacer Craig Young in their playing XI. Bumrah and Krishna are making a comeback after injury layoffs.

Meanwhile, Bumrah became the fourth Indian bowler to take two wickets in the first over of a T20I. The others are Ravichandran Ashwin (vs Sri Lanka in 2016), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (against Afghanistan in 2022) and Hardik Pandya (against West Indies in 2023).

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.















