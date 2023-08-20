August 20, 2023

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- India Tour of Ireland, 2nd T20I

  IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints For 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match At Malahide Ground, Dublin At 7.30 PM IST August 20, Sunday

Here is the India Tour of Ireland 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs IRE Probable XIs India Tour of Ireland 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Tour of Ireland 2023.

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints For 2nd T20I:  Buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team’s young batters to show their mettle in the second T20 International against Ireland here on Sunday. After the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack impressed to restrict Ireland to 139 for seven in the series opener, incessant rain denied the middle-order batters an opportunity to prove their worth.
India were declared winners by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and both the teams will hope that they get to play a full match in the second game. Here is the India Tour of Ireland 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs IRE Probable XIs India Tour of Ireland 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Tour of Ireland 2023.

TOSS: The toss between India and Ireland for second T20I will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, Ireland.

IND vs IRE Dream11 Team

Keepers – Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling ©, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah ©, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi










