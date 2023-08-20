IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- India Tour of Ireland, 2nd T20I

Home

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints For 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match At Malahide Ground, Dublin At 7.30 PM IST August 20, Sunday

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints For 2nd T20I: Buoyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive return, fancied India will hope for better weather and a chance for the team’s young batters to show their mettle in the second T20 International against Ireland here on Sunday. After the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack impressed to restrict Ireland to 139 for seven in the series opener, incessant rain denied the middle-order batters an opportunity to prove their worth.

India were declared winners by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method and both the teams will hope that they get to play a full match in the second game.

TOSS: The toss between India and Ireland for second T20I will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, Ireland.

IND vs IRE Dream11 Team

Keepers – Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling ©, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah ©, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi















