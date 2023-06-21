IRE vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI WC Qualifiers 2023, Match 7: Captain

Home

Sports

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Ireland vs Scotland, Today’s Playing 11s at Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wednesday

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Match 7 Dream11 Guru Tips and IRE vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction 7th game, IRE vs SCO Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 7



Dream11 Team Prediction

IRE vs SCO, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Ireland vs Scotland, Today’s Playing 11s at Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wednesday:

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Match 7 Dream11 Guru Tips and IRE vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, IRE vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction 7th game, IRE vs SCO Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ireland vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Ireland vs Scotland will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 21.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bulowayo

IRE vs SCO Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeepers: M Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: R Berrington, George Dockrell, A Balbirnie, G Munsey (vc), Harry Tector (c)

All-rounders: M Leask, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher

Bowler: S Sharif

IRE vs SCO Probable Playing XI

SCO Probable Playing XI: Matthew Cross (wk), R Berrington, George Munsey, C McBride, M Leask, Chris Greaves, B McMullen, A Evans, S Sharif, M Watt, and C Sole.

IRE Probable Playing XIs: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, and Benjamin White.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross(w), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole















