IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan Hopes Rinku Singh To Get India Call-Up After Last Over Heroics Against Gujarat Titans

Rinku Singh made the world stand on its feet and shower praise after he smashed five sixes in the final over to help KKR beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Former India speedster Irfan Pathan believed that Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh has ticked all the boxes to earn an India call-up. The 25-year-old struck five sixes in the last over to earn KKR a thrilling last-ball win against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 to come into the limelight.

Rinku had played such cameos in the previous season too, but his contribution against defending champions last Sunday forced the world to take a notice of the talent he has. Pathan said Rinku just needed to step up in the IPL.

“Selectors want to see two things; is this batter is a good fielder? He’s a gun fielder. Is his first-class average good? He has an average of 60 (59.89) in forty games. He played brilliantly in Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, batted at strike rate of 100,” Pathan told Star Sports.

“He also played good in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He only needed one thing; good performances in IPL. Now, selectors can have faith in his abilities when he takes on the opposition players at international level,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator.

“In the time to come, I strongly believe that (Rinku earning India call-up),” the former India star further added.

Rinku didn’t had a great start, scoring just four runs against Punjab Kings. But he came back with a bang with a quality 46 off 33 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore helping KKR register their first win in IPL 2023.

