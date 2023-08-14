August 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Irfan Pathan TROLLED Over Cryptic Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana Post on Pakistan Independence Day

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Irfan Pathan TROLLED Over Cryptic ‘Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’ Post on Pakistan Independence Day | VIRAL TWEETS

Pakistan Independence Day 2023: Irfan tweeted,”Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana,” on Monday with hashtags ‘Sunday’ and ‘Padosi’.

Irfan Pathan, Irfan Pathan news, Irfan Pathan age, Irfan Pathan wickets, Irfan Pathan runs, Irfan Pathan records, Cricket News, Pakistan Independence Day 2023, Pakistan Independence Day 2023 updates, Pakistan Independence Day 2023 news.
Irfan Pathan TROLLED

Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is rather popular in the cricketing circles despite having retired from the game. Irfan, who is a presenter nowadays, is quite active on social space. On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Irfan came up with a cryptic ‘padosi’ tweet that is now creating unneccessary noise. Irfan tweeted,”Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana,” on Monday with hashtags ‘Sunday’ and ‘Padosi’. This seems to have irked fans from across the border who are now roasting him.

Here is the Irfan Pathan tweet that is now going viral:

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Meanwhile, India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow, whereas Pakistan is celebrating the day today. The story of both countries’ independence is well known, but let’s take a moment to recall what actually transpired in 1947. The Indian Independence Act was signed, leading to the emergence of two nations on August 15.

A few signatures on papers marked the separation of a significant portion of India and the birth of Pakistan. However, it remains puzzling for some people why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, a day ahead of India, despite the fact that the legal foundation for the independence of both nations is dated August 15.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Nicholas Pooran TROLLS India Captain Hardik Pandya After Smashing Him For Two Sixes in 5th T20I

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Independence Day 2023: Instances When MS Dhoni Showed Ultimate Patriotism

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Tilak Varma For Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Squad? MI Star Has Robin Uthappas Backing After Heroics vs West Indies

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Igniting Minds and Saluting Bravery: Infinity Learn’s Pledge 76 Campaign

5 mins ago
3 min read

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Announces its Results for Q1 FY24

1 hour ago
3 min read

Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone Receives UN Recognition

1 hour ago
2 min read

Nicholas Pooran TROLLS India Captain Hardik Pandya After Smashing Him For Two Sixes in 5th T20I

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights