Irfan Pathan TROLLED Over Cryptic ‘Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’ Post on Pakistan Independence Day | VIRAL TWEETS

Pakistan Independence Day 2023: Irfan tweeted,”Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana,” on Monday with hashtags ‘Sunday’ and ‘Padosi’.

Irfan Pathan TROLLED

Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is rather popular in the cricketing circles despite having retired from the game. Irfan, who is a presenter nowadays, is quite active on social space. On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Irfan came up with a cryptic ‘padosi’ tweet that is now creating unneccessary noise. Irfan tweeted,”Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana,” on Monday with hashtags ‘Sunday’ and ‘Padosi’. This seems to have irked fans from across the border who are now roasting him.

Here is the Irfan Pathan tweet that is now going viral:

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Irfan bhai, ignore kren sabko like you ignored the result of the Karachi Test after taking a hat-trick 😉 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2023

Hahaha! Our trolling game is so high that you lost the match on Sunday but kept on waiting till Monday to tweet about it. 😂🥂 — Ahmed Lak (@PrescribedMyths) August 14, 2023

No issue. Le lou tissue 😂 BTW Sunday kaisa raha padosiyon? — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 14, 2023

Kafi der bad Sunday kheriat se guzaarne ke bad Irfan Pathan Monday ko padosion ko teese karte huye pic.twitter.com/jWfDyAvSGO — Pehn Di Siri (@PehnDiSiri) August 14, 2023

Bhai ab to hum haare hai fir inko troll kyu kr rhe ho Sirf itna bol dete to kafi tha Happy birthday (bete 🇵🇰). From (baap🇮🇳 ) — aman khan (@aman3490) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day tomorrow, whereas Pakistan is celebrating the day today. The story of both countries’ independence is well known, but let’s take a moment to recall what actually transpired in 1947. The Indian Independence Act was signed, leading to the emergence of two nations on August 15.

A few signatures on papers marked the separation of a significant portion of India and the birth of Pakistan. However, it remains puzzling for some people why Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, a day ahead of India, despite the fact that the legal foundation for the independence of both nations is dated August 15.















