September 11, 2023

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan After Hammering vs India in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Game at Colombo

2 hours ago


Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Ind vs Pak: Big win for India, a night’s rest and then the side take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Irfan Pathan Roasts Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak (Image: X)

Colombo: After India beat Pakistan in the Super 4 Asia Cup game in Colombo on Monday by 228 runs, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was in the news. Pathan, who is a two-time World Cup-winner, took to X and roasted Pakistan over their poor show versus India. Pathan cheekily asked why is there so much of silence. The star allrounder also went on to mock Pakistan by assuming that not just TV sets, but even mobile phones are being broken. Pathan’s post on X read: “khamoshi chaai hui hai kaafi🤐 lagta hai padosiyo ne Tv ke sath sath mobile bhi tod diye hai…”

After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit hundreds to tumble records and power India to a mammth 356 for two in 50 overs, Kuldeep Yadav with five for 25 was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

“Very happy at the moment. It is the consistency from the last one and half years, I have got my rhythm back and am enjoying my bowling. It is good to get five wickets, I am just thinking about bowling on a good length. It is amazing to get 5 wickets in ODIs or Tests. I have my plans when playing against the top sides. I have played against them (Pakistan) in 2019 and know their strengths, but I bowled to my strengths. I am focusing on bowling wicket to wicket, good sides try to sweep or slog sweep or sweep and give me a chance to get wickets,” Kuldeep said after his brilliant show with the ball.










