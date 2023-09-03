September 3, 2023

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan After Rain Forces Washout at Pallekele During Asia Cup Game vs India

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan’s tweet did not go down well with a certain section who then ripped him apart.

Irfan Pathan TROLLS Pakistan (Image: @ICC)

Kandy: Pakistan needed 267 to win on Saturday against India at Pallekele International Cricket stadium, but unfortunately, the game was called off due to rain. Both the teams shared the points and Pakistan also qualified for the Super 4. Following the unfortunate washout, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to X and roasted Pakistan hilariously. Pathan reckoned a lot of TV sets in Pakistan must have been saved as they did not lose the match. In the past, there have been reports and videos of Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets after a loss against India in a cricket match. Here is what Pathan tweeted, “Bahot saare Padosiyon ke TV bach gaye aaj;).”

Here is how fans did not take Pathan’s comment lying down and returned him the favour.

Now, with teams having to share points, the scenario becomes a little tricky for India as Pakistan have already made it to the Super 4 despite the washout. The Babar Azam-led side beat Nepal in their opening encounter and on virtue of that win and the sharing of points from the India tie – they are through.










