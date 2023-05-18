Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan Take A Dig At Sunrisers Hyderabad For Not Using Umran Malik Well

Umran Malik played just seven games in IPL 2023 and took 5 wickets. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from IPL 2023 playoffs race.



Umran Malik didn’t get much chances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believed that young fast bowler Umran Malik has not been used properly by his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Malik had a successful IPL 2022 and also made his India debut. But to everyone’s surprise, Malik wasn’t used properly as he got just seven games and took five wickets. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has so far played eight ODIs and eight T20Is.

“Umran Malik has not been handled well I felt by the franchise, (in) the way he should have been handled by the franchise, (in) the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That’s something which was evident,” Zaheer was quoted as saying to NDTV.

The World Cup winner with India in 2011, Zaheer felt that Malik didn’t get proper guidance at the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room. “When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support.

“And, that guidance is required. Unfortunately that was not seen by SRH. That’s why, he’s had a season like this,” Zaheer added. Not only Zaheer, even Irfan Pathan was surprised with the way how Malik was used in this year’s IPL.

“League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team,” former India all-rounder Pathan, who was associated with Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team earlier, tweeted.















