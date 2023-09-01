Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting Indias Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Home

Ishan Kishan as Opener, Rohit Sharma at No. 3? Predicting India’s Batting Order vs Paksitan in Asia Cup 2023

Will Rohit Sharma get among the runs at the No. 3 spot versus Pakistan during India’s Asia Cup opener?

Predicting India’s Batting Order For Asia Cup 2023 (Image: File Photo)

Kandy: We are roughly a little more than 24 hours away from the first ball of the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash on Saturday at the Asia Cup in Kandy. While there are predictions of rain playing spoilsport, both teams would want a full game. With KL Rahul not available for the game, there are problems. Who bats where? Will Rohit Sharma open or where will Ishan Kishan bat? There are several questions which would have answers tomorrow. It is a crucial game for the Indian side and here is how the batting order could look like tomorrow.

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill Opens: With Kishan in the side, captain Rohit would have to adapt at a different position. Kishan and Shubman Gill would form a good left-right combination at the top. Kishan has been in good form at the top of the order in the West Indies recently and the side would expect a solid start from him.

Rohit Sharma at No. 3: The India captain is also the regular opener of the side, but with no KL Rahul in the side and Kishan more comfortable as an opener – Rohit would have to come down the order at No. 3. The Indian captain would be key to the side’s fortunes.

Virat Kohli at No. 4: It is no secret that Kohli prefers the No. 3 spot, but time and again, experts have reckoned he is best suited at No. 4 in ODI’s. It would be interesting to see his gameplan at No. 4. Given his aura, spotlight would be on him.

Shreyas Iyer at No. 5: The stylish right-hander is making a return to the side after an injury. He prefers the No. 4 spot, but due to the Rahul scenario – Iyer may have to occupy the No. 5 spot for the Pakistan game on Saturday. Iyer would also realise, he needs to get runs and impress the selectors as there is a Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the wings who can also take that spot.















