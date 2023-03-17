Ishan Kishan Attracts Social Media Trolls After Flop Show In IND Vs AUS 1st ODI

Home

Drafted into the playing XI in place of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan managed just three from eight balls.

Ishan Kishan was dismissed for just three in the first ODI against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Ishan Kishan fell victim of social media trolling after the wicketkeeper-batter’s flow show with the bat against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kishan was drafted into the playing XI in place of Rohit Sharma who missed the game due to personal reasons.

Chasing below par 188, Kishan opened the batting with Shubman Gill and never looked in comfort while facing Mitchell Starc in the first over. In the second over too, Kishan struggled against Marcus Stoinis and fell trap to a in-swinging delivery.

The southpaw got beaten with movement and straightaway went upstairs for a review. TV replays showed the ball is crashing into the middle stump.

With ODI World Cup fast approaching, Kishan’s dismissal drew criticism with Twitteratis coming hard at the youngster. Let’s take a look at some of the tweets.

Pls dont say anything… Ishan is Mi product & a regular Chetan Sharma home visitor pic.twitter.com/bL1j95gUI6 — Adith Shyam (@adithshyam93) March 17, 2023

Iss bande ne 200 kaise maar diye — Ƭʜᴇ_Ɇ⩔ЇⱠ ☠️ (@sammyahir_07) March 17, 2023

isko nikalo bhai team aur kabhi khelne mat do. — RAUNAK MAHAPATRA (@Raunak8074) March 17, 2023

It’s time for Rutu — MK (@82atMelbourne) March 17, 2023

Middle stumps ki ball ko kon review Karta hai — PKC (@Pkccckp) March 17, 2023

Abhi bhi time hai Saalo……Sanju ko backup keeper bana lo — Pavan (@Pavan007pk) March 17, 2023

Effect of vadapau — kohlistan (@Mrinmoy25554517) March 17, 2023

Kishan, who hogged the limelight after he scored a double century against Bangladesh in ODIs last year. Since then, Kishan’s ODI scores read 5, 8 not out, 17 and 3.











