September 2, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ishan Kishan Bails India Out Of Trouble With Fourth Consecutive ODI Half-Century

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Bails India Out Of Trouble With Fourth Consecutive ODI Half-Century

Ishan Kishan became the ninth Indian batter to score a fifty in his first IND vs PAK ODI match.

Ishan Kishan, India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Ishan Kishan 50, IND vs PAK, IND v PAK Live News, Ishan Kishan News
Ishan Kishan (Image Source: Twitter)

A vital half-century by Ishan Kishan has got India back in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Pallekele. Ishan Kishan got a chance to play after preferred keeper KL Rahul was ruled out for the first two games due to injury. Kishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored a blazing fifty in 54 balls. This was Ishan Kishan’s fourth fifty in the last four games. Kishan had scored three fifties in the ODI series against West Indies as well. Kishan also became the ninth Indian batter to score a fifty in his first ODI game against Pakistan.

Kishan along with Hardik Pandya bailed India out of early trouble and added unbeaten 80 runs together in 89 balls at the time of writing, with India at 147-4 in 29 overs. Kishan and Pandya joined hands when India were 66-4 in the 15th over.

Earlier, a sensational spell by Shaheen Afridi and Haris rauf put India in a spot of bother. Afridi got the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, leaving India reeling at 27-2. Shreyas Iyer who came into bat at 4, played a couple of crisp shots before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. Iyet tried to pull the ball but hit it straight to Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket. Shubman Gill also departed soon, leaving India tottering at 66-4.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

AIFF Confirms Odisha As Host For India vs. Qatar Match For FIFA World Cup 2026 And AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Furious Reaction On Camera Man While Filming Him

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Play RESUMES

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Felicitates Graduates at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP

1 hour ago
2 min read

Ishan Kishan Bails India Out Of Trouble With Fourth Consecutive ODI Half-Century

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

AIFF Confirms Odisha As Host For India vs. Qatar Match For FIFA World Cup 2026 And AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Furious Reaction On Camera Man While Filming Him

2 hours ago admin