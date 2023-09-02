Home

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Bails India Out Of Trouble With Fourth Consecutive ODI Half-Century

Ishan Kishan became the ninth Indian batter to score a fifty in his first IND vs PAK ODI match.

A vital half-century by Ishan Kishan has got India back in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Pallekele. Ishan Kishan got a chance to play after preferred keeper KL Rahul was ruled out for the first two games due to injury. Kishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored a blazing fifty in 54 balls. This was Ishan Kishan’s fourth fifty in the last four games. Kishan had scored three fifties in the ODI series against West Indies as well. Kishan also became the ninth Indian batter to score a fifty in his first ODI game against Pakistan.

Kishan along with Hardik Pandya bailed India out of early trouble and added unbeaten 80 runs together in 89 balls at the time of writing, with India at 147-4 in 29 overs. Kishan and Pandya joined hands when India were 66-4 in the 15th over.

Earlier, a sensational spell by Shaheen Afridi and Haris rauf put India in a spot of bother. Afridi got the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, leaving India reeling at 27-2. Shreyas Iyer who came into bat at 4, played a couple of crisp shots before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. Iyet tried to pull the ball but hit it straight to Fakhar Zaman at mid-wicket. Shubman Gill also departed soon, leaving India tottering at 66-4.















