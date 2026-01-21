Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced that Ishan Kishan will be taking up the number three position in place of Tilak Varma in the opening game of the five-match series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday.Team India will begin a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with the first game set to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday. The Indian team are coming into this series on the back of a bruising 2-1 loss in the ODI series against the Black Caps. The first T20I match will see the comeback of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan after nearly two years. Ishan last played a T20I match for India against Australia in November 2023 and is set to replace injured Tilak Varma in the number three position in the Playing 11. The 27-year-old has fought his back into the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as well on the back of his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 – where he guided Jharkhand to the title. World No. 3 T20I batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20I matches of the series after undergoing an operation to deal with an abdominal issue. The series will also see Sanju Samson play as No. 1 wicketkeeper with Jitesh Sharma left out of the squad and will be opening the batting with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma.
️️ Ishan Kishan will play at no.3Captain @surya_14kumar on the inclusion of @ishankishan51 in #TeamIndia‘s Playing XI in the 1⃣st T20I against New Zealand. #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sZ3AB7RKVH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2026
India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana/Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
