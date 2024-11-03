Ishan Kishan in hot water as India A at centre of ball-change controversy

India A were at the centre of a ball-change controversy before the start of the final day against Australia A in Mackay with the umpire heard saying it had been replaced because of scratches.

There was a heated discussion between a group of India players and umpire Shawn Craig before the first delivery of the day with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan likely finding himself in trouble after terming the decision to change the ball as “stupid.”

Explaining why the ball had been changed, in audio picked up by the stump microphones, Craig said: “Scratch it, we change the ball…no more discussion, let’s play.” Kishan replied with: “So we are going to play with this ball…that’s a very stupid decision.”

Craig responded: “Excuse me, you’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball.”

Significantly, however, Australia A were not awarded five penalty runs as stated in the Law 41.3.4 for when umpires consider the ball has been "unfairly changed".

“If the umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed by a member or members of either side, they shall ask the captain of the opposing side if he/she would like the ball to be replaced. If necessary, in the case of the batting side, the batters at the wicket may deputise for their captain.

“41.3.4.1 – If a replacement ball is requested, the umpires shall select and bring into use immediately, a ball which shall have wear comparable to that of the previous ball immediately prior to the contravention.

“41.3.4.2 – Regardless of whether a replacement ball has been chosen to be used, the bowler’s end umpire shall; award 5 Penalty runs to the opposing side; if appropriate, inform the batters at the wicket and the captain of the fielding side that the ball has been changed and the reason for their action; inform the captain of the batting side as soon as practicable of what has occurred.

“The umpires together shall report the occurrence as soon as possible after the match to the Executive of the offending side and to any Governing Body responsible for the match, who shall take such action as is considered appropriate against the captain, any other individuals concerned and, if appropriate, the team.”

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney was at the crease when play resumed but it was not immediately clear if he had been involved in the ball change.