Ishan Kishan Injured? Mumbai Indians Wicketkeeper Leaves Field Against Gujarat Titans During Qualifier 2

Ishan Kishan was substituted by Vishnu Vinod against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.



Ishan Kishan leaves the field after getting hurt in his eye. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan left the field midway into the Gujarat Titans innings after injuring himself during their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium on Friday.

The incident happened before the start of the 17th over when Kishan walked straight into Chris Jordan who was putting on his cap. Jordan’s elbow hit Kishan on the left eye. Vishnu Vinod is donning the gloves for Kishan.

The injury looked serious as Kishan didn’t come out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma during the chase. Nehal Wadhera, who has been substituted in place of Akash Madhwal opened the innings for Mumbai Indians with his captain. he didn’t come out to bat while Mumbai Indians were chasing. Vinod replaced him as a concussion substitute.

However, there has been no official communication from the five-time champions. Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 233/3 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering century from Shubman Gill. He slammed 129 in just 60 balls to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive total.

The right-hander first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt).

Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up Gujarat Titans’ score. None of Mumbai Indians bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the pack.















