Ishan Kishan Likely to Edge KL Rahul in Team India Squad For Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

3 hours ago admin


With a little over 10 days for the clash, it is highly unlikely Rahul would feature for the side against Pakistan. 

KL Rahul Likely to Miss Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

Delhi: Veteran batter-wicketkeeper KL Rahul was picked in the Asia Cup squad despite picking up a niggle. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are also in the squad. After the squad for the Asia Cup was announced on Monday, the team management hinted that Rahul could miss a few games. The Indian team takes on arch-rival Pakistan on September 2. With a little over 10 days for the clash, it is highly unlikely Rahul would feature for the side against Pakistan.

The BCCI confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is match fit, however, they revealed that KL Rahul has picked up another niggle recently.

The injury is not serious but the medical team will monitor his progress. Rahul is expected to get fit ahead of the Asia Cup. KL Rahul has not played for India since March 2023. The Asia Cup is set to get underway on August 30, with Pakistan and Nepal clashing in the opener.

While there are no major surprises in the squad, Tilak Varma has been included in the team due to his stellar run in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs, has managed to hold on to his place in the team. Sanju Samson, however, has been left out of the 17-man squad but has been added to the team as a backup reserve.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Kuldeep, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson










