After 1990 now India is again bidding to host the Olympics in 2036, with the selection process still in the nascent stages.

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill to Feature in Olympics 2028? Check FULL Story

New Delhi: Cricket will likely to be the part of 2028 Olympics as it is among nine other sports that are looking for a spot in the marquee event and cricket is emerging as a front-runner as the International Olympic Committee looks to tap into its die-hard fan base reported Indian Express.

The decision will will be made on October 15-16, just after the India vs Pakistan clash there will be more than 100 IOC members who will vote in Mumbai to include new sport in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The former marketing and broadcast rights director of the IOC Michael Payne believed that cricket will remain aa a favourite to get the nod.

Payne cited the “current cricket boom” in the US, where some of the biggest tech firms have invested in the Major League. Adding to cricket’s advantage, Payne said, is that the 2032 Olympics will be held in Australia, where cricket is a major sport.

“In 2032, the Games are in Brisbane, Australia… there will be a local interest in cricket… And also from a business perspective, cricket is booming in America. The Los Angeles (organising) committee is headed by a gentleman called Casey Wasserman, who is a very astute business leader and owns one of the world’s largest sports media groups. He could see the potential in cricket,” Payne told Indian Express.

“If you look at all the regions around the world, the one area where frankly the Olympic Games is not nearly as strong as elsewhere in the subcontinent, you know, India, Pakistan. And if you were to bring cricket onto the Olympic programme, it would have a major impact,” Payne said.

After 1990 now India is again bidding to host the Olympics in 2036, with the selection process still in the nascent stages.















