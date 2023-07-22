  • 6291968677
Sports

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Meets Miss Trinidad And Tobago, Ache Abrahams

July 22, 2023


IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal Meets Miss Ache Abrahams. (Image: Twitter)

Port Of Spain, Trinidad: After the end of 2nd Day’s play, Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Ache Abrahams caught up with Indian stars Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, just outside the Indian dressing room on Friday at the Port of Spain.

Ache was head over heels after meeting the Indian stars, including Virat Kohli and she loves the way how Indian people are welcoming and warm.

”It’s always inspiring, meeting the new generations of anyone, who’s legendary. They are so sweet and inviting and really gave me well wishes, when I go to India later this year for Miss World 2023”, Ache told.

”I have also met Virat. It’s so inspiring, when I speak to the people of India. I am very excited to go to their homeland”, she further added.

Virat Kohli’s 121 along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (56) helped India post 438 runs in their first innings on the Day 2 of the second Test.

West Indies made an impressive comeback in the second session bowling out India for 438, as the visitors lost the wickets of Ishan, Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj. India, who were 373/6 at lunch, scored 65 runs in 20 overs and lost four wickets to finish the innings with 438 at Tea.

At stumps, Windies were batting at 86/1 with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie at the crease. Earlier they lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 33. Jadeja so far took the only wicket of the Indians. The Men in Blue will be looking to take early wickets to pressure on the home side.










