Ishan Kishan Sledges on Stump Mic; Asks Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Alter Positions During Ind vs WI 1st Test | WATCH

Kishan was heard instructing Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match and that is being loved by fans.

Ishan Kishan Sledging

Dominica: It was a day that totally belonged to the visiting side as Rohit Sharma-led India bundled out West Indies for 150 runs. While the match did not create a lot of buzz, debutant wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan lit up the day with his antics from behind the stumps. Like Rishabh Pant, Kishan was sledging and that was hilarious. Kishan was heard instructing Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the match and that is being loved by fans. Kishan was also seen having a big smile on his face when Ravichandran Ashwin managed to turn a delivery big.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, nursing a bruised ego after WTC final snub last month, Ravichandran Ashwin made the best possible comeback as his 33rd five-wicket haul put India in the driver’s seat against a below-par West Indies on the first day of the opening Test, here on Wednesday.

Ashwin justified his top billing in ICC Test bowlers’ ranking with figures of 5 for 60 in 24.3 overs to decimate West Indies for a lowly 150 in 64.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 in 14 overs) beautifully complementing him to make life miserable for the home team batters.

With more than an hour available for batting skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting, 65 balls) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting, 73 balls) added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 going into second day.

The new pair looked comfortable as there is not much help for the bowlers with Indian skipper hitting his customary ‘Nataraja’ pull-shot and soothing straight drive. Jaiswal also hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for better part of evening.















