Ishan Kishan to Miss Out on Indias Squad For ODI World Cup? Full STORY

Ishan Kishan to Miss Out on India’s Squad For ODI World Cup? Full STORY

Is it understood that with Rahul in the side, Ishan Kishan does not find a spot in India’s ODI WC squad?

Ishan Kishan vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 PIC- BCCI

Kandy: One would imagine with uncertainty around KL Rahul’s fitness and with Ishan Kishan getting among the runs against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash on Saturday, the young gun would have sealed his spot for the ODI World Cup 2023 that takes place later this year in India. But, as per a report on The Indian Express, that is not the case. As per the report, Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar met India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid after the Pallekele game was called off due to rain and finalised a OD WC squad. In the same report, Rahul features in the squad, whereas there is no mention of Kishan in the article and that sparks the speculations now.

Kishan hit an under-pressure 82 off 81 balls against Pakistan on Saturday to help India post a respectable total. Coming into bat at No. 5, Kishan started off by picking singles and getting his eye in, but once the spinners were introduced into the attack – he changed gears and stitched a crucial 138-run stand with Hardik Pandya.

There are a number of cricketers who are part of the Asia Cup squad who did not find a spot in the squad. Players like Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma will feel hurt. India’s batting would have Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav among others. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur would be the all-rounders in the side for the mega-event.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj would be leading the pace battery. Kuldeep Yadav’s name is mentioned in the report but one finds the name of Yuzvendra Chahal missing. This is bound to raise a lot of speculation now.















