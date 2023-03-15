Home

Sports

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Australia: Ishan Kishan to Open With Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma’s Absence

Ind’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI vs Aus: There would be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for the spot of the specialist spinner. It is likely that Kuldeep edges Chahal in the XI.

IND vs AUS: India’s Predicted Playing XI for 1st ODI



Mumbai: Now that the Tests are over, it is time for white-ball cricket. India takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series and all the matches will be extremely important for both teams considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup. It is already confirmed that captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening ODI, while Shreyas Iyer is set to miss all three games due to a lower back injury. So, what will be the strongest Indian XI?

With no Rohit, it is a no-brainer that young Ishan Kishan will get his opportunity to open alongside in-form Shubman Gill. Without a doubt, Virat Kohli bats at No. 3. In the absence of Iyer, KL Rahul is likely to bat at No. 4 and will be followed by Suryakumar Yadav. Then it will be the three all-rounders – Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami would be the two pacers in all probability. There would be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for the spot of the specialist spinner. It is likely that Kuldeep edges Chahal in the XI.

India’s probable XI for 1st ODI vs Australia: Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.











