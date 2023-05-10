Ishan Kishans BIG Prediction on Rohit Sharma After Another Failure During MI vs RCB

Home

Ishan Kishan’s BIG Prediction on Rohit Sharma After Another Failure During MI vs RCB,

IPL 2023: Kishan reckons Rohit is saving the runs for bigger events like the IPL knockouts and the WTC Final 2023.

IPL 2023: Kishan on Rohit (Credits Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is woefully out of form and is facing the heat from experts and fans. Against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, he was dismissed for seven off eight balls at the Wankhede. Following yet another flop show, Rohit’s opening partner, Ishan Kishan has now made a bold prediction. Kishan reckons Rohit is saving the runs for bigger events like the IPL knockouts and the WTC Final 2023.

“Rohit Sharma bhaiya is saving his runs for Knockouts and important matches and WTC Final,” Kishan told the press after Mumbai hammered Bangalore by six wickets to zoom to the third spot in the points table.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav put on display a power-hitting masterclass to post his highest score in IPL — a 35-ball 83 — and with Nehal Wadhera blasting an unbeaten half-century, Mumbai Indians handed Royal Challengers Bangalore a defeat.

Suryakumar started on a sedate note after Ishan Kishan had given Mumbai Indians a whirlwind start with a 21-ball 42, and raced to his half-century in 26 balls. He raised 140 runs for the third wicket partnership with Wadhera (52 not out off 34 balls) in just 66 deliveries as Mumbai raced to 200/4 in 16.3 overs, chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 199/6 in 20 overs built around blazing half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68).

Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 83 and an unbeaten 52 by Wadhera, Mumbai twice survived double-strike overs by Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak to race to their sixth win of the season and zoomed to the third spot in the points table with 12 points, behind Gujarat Titans (16) and Chennai Super Kings (13) and in a superb position to seal a place in the Playoffs if they win their next three matches.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 199/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65, Dinesh Karthik 30; Jason Behrendorff 3-36) lost to Mumbai Indians 200/4 in 16.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Nehal Wadhera 52 not out, Ishan Kishan 42; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-53, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2-37) by six wickets.















