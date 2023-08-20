August 20, 2023

Ishant Sharma Abused Me, Kamran Akmal Spices Up The Heat With IND-PAK Memory Before Asia Cup

The incident that Kamran Akmal was referring to, happened during Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13.

Suresh Raina intervenes Kamran Akmal and Ishant Sharma in 2012-13 series. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper revealed that India pacer Ishant Sharma abused him once during their last bilateral series a decade, spicing up the heat before the two countries face off in the upcoming Asia Cup that starts at the end of the month.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13. Since then, political tensions between both countries took the upper hand over the game as they only meet in the ICC and ACC events nowadays. The incident happened during the first T20I in Bengaluru.

The argument started when Akmal was caught off a no ball from Sharma and was declared not out. The next ball Akmal was beaten with the Indian pacer provoking the opponent with some words. Soon both the players engage into a heated argument before the likes of then captain MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina intervened and sorted the matter.

“Ishant abused me. He said one bad word, in return he received 20. I’m honest here. We had our flight to Ahmedabad next day, there was a T20I match. I, Virat (Kohli), Shoaib Malik, Hafeez were sitting,” Akmal said.

“Somebody asked, what exactly happened between you two. Ishant said after bowling, I just said a bad word to him. Everybody said, you deserved it coming!,” added Akmal, one of the best wicketkeepers Pakistan has ever produced.

He also elaborated that had not Dhoni and Raina interfered, the situation could have gone worse. “It turned out to be serious. But thankfully, Dhoni, the captain cool, then Raina also interfered.

“They knew who was at fault, so they settled the situation, otherwise it would’ve been worse. I could’ve been banned for two matches, penalized for 5 match fees. It was pretty serious,” added Akmal, who played 157 ODIs and 53 Tests for Pakistan.

At the end of the match, both Akmal and Sharma were found guilty of Level 1 breaches of ICC Code of Conduct. While Akmal was fined five per cent of his match fees, Sharma appealed and a hearing was held.

After the video footage was reviewed, it was found that Sharma initiated the whole thing and was fined 15 per cent of his match fees. India and Pakistan will next face off in Sri Lanka on September 2 in an Asia Cup match.










