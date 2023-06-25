Ishant Sharma Recalls Virat Most Tough Phase

Home

‘Kohli Was Alone & Sad’: Ishant Sharma Recalls Virat’s Most Tough Phase

Kohli was last featured in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final 2023 which was played against Australia at The Oval in London where Australia beat India by 209 runs.

New Delhi: India pacer Ishant Sharma who shares a close bond with Virat Kohli recalled their old days and recalled the former India captain’s sad phase of life. Both cricketers have been close friends since their early days in cricket. They have been together since their U-17 days and played for Delhi and India.

“The day Virat Kohli’s father passed away, he was alone & sad, didn’t knew how to react but then he batted & won the game when he was just 17 years – till today I don’t understand how, if that happens to me, I would not have been gone to ground,” said Ishant Sharma on BeerBiceps Youtube channel.

Ishant also recalled other phases of Kohli and admitted that the star batter has made a big transformation in his career.

“I have seen all his phases. From party to tattoo, fitness freak to a top performer, he has made a massive transformation in his career. He was fond of parties, and during a tournament in Kolkata, he went partying the whole night but scored 250 the next day. He was unbeaten the previous day, and we were representing Delhi in U-19 cricket,” Ishant Sharma added.

Virat is on holiday with his family and will return to action for the two-match Test cricket against the West Indies. He is also a part of the ODI squad.















