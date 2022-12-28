ISL 2022-23: High spot in goal for Hyderabad FC as NorthEast United FC visits

Hyderabad FC will tackle NorthEast United FC in an ISL league sport on the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Contemporary from a 3-0 win in opposition to Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad will look to hold on with the successful momentum and additional strengthen its place within the prime six. Hyderabad sits second within the factors desk and has a possibility to dethrone Mumbai Metropolis from the highest spot in its final sport of the calendar yr.

From 11 video games, Hyderabad has gained eight, misplaced two and drew one to sit down comfortably with 25 factors, whereas its opponent NorthEast United is languishing on the backside of the desk with only one win from 11 video games.

Whereas the house facet will look to pocket three factors and reclaim the highest spot, the Highlanders, on a excessive after registering their first win in opposition to ATK Mohun Bagan, will look to stir an upset.

Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez dominated out any complacency forward of the encounter and is cautious of the menace that NorthEast FC will possess.

“When you win, it’s always important whether it is in the beginning, middle or in the end and you need to collect points in every game. After three consecutive wins, the motivation among the players and camp is very good and we are ready to play against another very good team in NorthEast United,” the top coach stated.

In Hyderabad’s win over Bengaluru, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace to recapture his goal-scoring kind. The Nigerian striker will maintain the important thing together with Joel Chianese, who additionally discovered the again of the web within the final sport.

Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera and Rohit Danu might be eager to play pivotal roles as Hyderabad goals for an eighth clear sheet in entrance of residence followers.