Mumbai Metropolis FC continued its unbeaten run within the Indian Tremendous League because it defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 on the Mumbai Soccer Area on Saturday to stay on high of the factors desk.

Although Chennaiyin FC dominated fairly a little bit of the primary half and opened the rating within the thirty fourth minute with Petar Sliskovic scoring his sixth objective of the season, Lallianzuala Chhangte helped Mumbai Metropolis FC equalise 4 minutes later.

Approaching the again of a 0-3 win towards East Bengal in an away fixture, the Mumbai outfit regarded jittery initially as Chennaiyin FC performed plenty of passes and constructed up from the again.

As the sport progressed, the Islanders slowly discovered their mojo with the rating 1-1 at half-time. Mumbai Metropolis FC regarded rejuvenated within the second half and took lead within the 57th minute, because the seasoned Greg Stewart scored from six yards. It was an incredible motion from the left wing with Bipin Singh passing it contained in the field and Stewart making no mistake in conserving his shot on objective.

Chennaiyin, nonetheless, had an opportunity of equalising inside a couple of minutes as Barretto dragged it again in direction of the sting of the field, however the shot by Anirudh Thapa, who got here in as an alternative choice to Sourav Das, went vast.

Mumbai Metropolis FC, too, had the chance of extending its lead, as Ahmed Jahouh took a freekick and handed it on to Stewart, who tried to cross the ball sq. however it was too near Chennaiyin goalie Samik Mitra.

Within the 78th minute, a Fallou Diagne shot was properly saved by Mumbai custodian Phurba Lachenpa.

After being thumped 2-6 in its earlier outing, earlier this season, Chennaiyin hoped for a turnaround, however it was one other disappointing present by the Marina Machans.

Outcome

Mumbai Metropolis FC 2 (Lallianzuala Chhangte 38’, Greg Stewart 57’) beat Chennaiyin FC 1 (Petar Sliskovic 34’).