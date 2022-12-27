ISL 2022-23: Struggling ATK Mohun Bagan faces the FC Goa problem

ATK Mohun Bagan will likely be trying to realign its forces seeking a win because it faces a powerful FC Goa at house in Salt Lake Stadium right here on Wednesday. With accidents to key gamers spoiling its ‘away’ journeys within the final two rounds, the place it drew the primary (goalless towards Odisha FC) and misplaced the following (0-1) towards the bottom-placed North East United FC, the ATKMB returns house with the hope of regaining the successful kind.
The customer FC Goa has made a pleasant return to kind, remaining unbeaten within the final three rounds, the place it picked up seven factors from a doable 9 to succeed in the fifth spot with 19 factors from 11 outings. Mohun Bagan is presently fourth with 20 from 11.
Whereas its current performances will likely be giving it confidence, FC Goa will likely be having fun with a psychological edge after totally outplaying ATK Bagan (3-0) within the first assembly of the season at its house on November 20. With kind deserting his facet within the final two rounds, it stays to be seen how the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando marshals his troops to upstage the problem of Carlos Pena’s resurgent FC Goa.
The pinnacle-to-head report is inclined in direction of ATK Bagan, which has received three of the 5 earlier conferences, whereas the latter received on just one event. The opposite assembly led to a draw.
