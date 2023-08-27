ISROs Chandrayaan3 Beats Virat Kohli To Become Indias Most-Liked Social Media Post

Home

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Beats Virat Kohli To Become India’s Most-Liked Social Media Post

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 post on X got 827.6K likes so far compared to Virat Kohli’s post (796.1K) after India defeated Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup.

New Delhi: India achieved a historic milestone when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon in the lunar south pole region on August 23 at 6:04 PM IST. With this landing, India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to successfully make soft landing on the moon.

For the first time after India’s 2011 World Cup win, the whole country celebrated the Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing like they are on the top of the world. And why not? From sportspersons to politicians to the entertainment industry to common people, everyone took to social media to express their joy within minutes of the landing.

Four days later, ISRO’s Chandrayaan3 post on X (formerly Twitter) with 827.6K likes became the most-liked post in the history of India by beating Virat Kohli’s post on October 23, 2022, after India defeated Pakistan at the MCG. Kohli’s post got 796.1K likes so far.

ISRO’s #Chandrayaan3 post with 827.6K likes becomes the MOST liked post in the history of India🇮🇳 by BEATING #ViratKohli‘s 796.1K likes. pic.twitter.com/W0UCc5fJFq — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 27, 2023

India’s achievement came just few days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft went out of control and crashed into the Moon. While Chandrayaan-3’s success will be etched in the Indian history, the focus at the moment shifts to Pakistan and Sri Lanka who will jointly host the Asia Cup 2023.

India, for the record, will be chasing their eighth continental title and play their first Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Kohli, who found his form last year in the same competition, will be once again be in the limelight.

Since his maiden T20I hundred that he scored in last edition of the Asia Cup, Kohli has been in fine form in white-ball cricket scoring three tons in ODIs. He also scored two hundreds in IPL 2023 for RCB besides another two in Test matches.
















