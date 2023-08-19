It Is A Big Loss, We Should Not Feel Her Absence, Shafali Verma Opens Up On India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Suspension Ahead Of Asian Games 2023

Home

‘It’s A Big Loss, We Shouldn’t Feel Her Absence’: Shafali Verma Opens Up On India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s Suspension Ahead Of Asian Games 2023

Gurgaon, 19th August, 2023: Indian women’s cricket team star all-rounder, Shafali Verma feels that captain Harmanpreet Kaur missing the first two games of the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in September due to suspension, will be a huge blow to the team but India will have to cope up with the situation.

”Of course, it’s a very big loss, but sometimes we have to change ourselves to situations. I hope we play well and we shouldn’t feel her absence”, Verma told to journalists at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 mascot event in Gurgaon. India U-19 World Champion and Delhi Capitals batter, Yash Dhull was also present at the event.

Harmanpreet Kaur was suspended by the ICC for violating the Code of Conduct in a recent ODI series against Bangladesh.

It all started when Harmanpreet shattered the stumps in anger after being given out LBW off a Nahida Akter delivery in the 34th over of the Indian innings in the 3rd ODI. DRS was not in use in the ODI series. However, television replays showed that the ball, after hitting her bat, went to the slip fielder. While she was walking off the ground she also threw some words to the umpires.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian captain publicly criticised the umpires and also mocked the officials during the team photo session. Harmanpreet called the umpires to join the Bangladesh team for the photo indicating that the match officials played for the home side. The series ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

“Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to ‘showing dissent at an umpire’s decision’, an ICC statement read.

Speaking on India’s chances at the Asian Games, she is very much confident of her team and hope things go in the Women in Blue’s favour.

”Look, there’s always a 100 percent chance for us. I wish we win this time”, she said.















