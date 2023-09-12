September 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

It Was a Good Game to Play Under Pressure, Rohit Sharma After India Reach Final

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: ‘It Was a Good Game to Play Under Pressure’, Rohit Sharma After India Reach Final

Rohit Sharma’s India team came up with a superb bowling display to defend a small total and end Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals (ODI) here at R. Premadasa Stadium.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma in action for India in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sep 12: India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said it was good to play a high-pressure game against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup as it “challenged a lot of aspects of our game” ahead of the World Cup.

Opting to bat, India managed a below-par 213 but the bowlers produced a splendid collective effort to carry their team to a 41-run win, and into the final of the continental tournament.

The spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

“It was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure. Challenged a lot of aspects of our game,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We definitely want to play on pitches like these to see what we can achieve.”

Rohit was full of praise for Hardik Pandya (1/14) and Kuldeep Yadav’s (4/43) efforts with the ball.

“He’s (Hardik) worked hard on his bowling over the last couple of years, and it’s pleasing to see how he bowled that spell. Not an easy target to defend. Pitch got slightly better towards the end so we had to hold our nerve and bowl consistently,” the skipper said.

“(Kuldeep) again for the past year or so bowling really well. He’s worked hard on his rhythm and you can see the results in the last 15 ODIs he’s played. He gives us a lot of options. So going forward it’s a pretty good sign.”

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals as Kuldeep Yadav returned with impressive figures of 4 for 43, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/30) picked up early wickets to hand India the win. Sri Lanka were all out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Wellalage (42 not out) top-scored with the bat after a brilliant bowling display.

(With Agency Inputs)










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Former No. 1 Tennis Player Simona Halep Gets 4-Year Ban In Doping Case

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gets Angry On Fan In Unseen Viral Video

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Kuldeep Yadavs 4/43 Powers India Into Final

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

It Was a Good Game to Play Under Pressure, Rohit Sharma After India Reach Final

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Former No. 1 Tennis Player Simona Halep Gets 4-Year Ban In Doping Case

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gets Angry On Fan In Unseen Viral Video

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Kuldeep Yadavs 4/43 Powers India Into Final

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights