September 17, 2023

It Was More Of A Combination How We Are Going To Play In The World Cup, Shardul Thakur After India Clinch 8th Title

2 hours ago


After the match an excited Shardul Thakur couldn’t get over the massive victory and credited Man of the Match, Mohammed Siraj and also Jasprit Bumrah for the victory.

Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: ‘It Was More Of A Combination How We Are Going To Play In The World Cup’, Shardul Thakur After India Clinch 8th Title. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: India were simply unstoppable today on Sunday as they brushed aside Sri Lanka, bundling them out for a paltry 5o runs and then winning it convincingly by 10 wickets to clinch their 8th Asia Cup title. It was the Men in Blue’s first major trophy since the 2018 Asia Cup triumph.

After the match an excited Shardul Thakur couldn’t get over the massive victory and credited Man of the Match, Mohammed Siraj and also Jasprit Bumrah for the victory. According to him, this win was more of a combination of how India are going to play the World Cup from next month onwards.

”It (the match) got over within the blink of an eye. Couldn’t get better than this. Bumrah started well and what a spell it was from Siraj. It was a brilliant effort from his side. Hardik got those last three wickets. It was a clinical performance by the bowlers. Gill and Ishan got done with the chase. I think it was more of a combination how we are going to play in the World Cup. KL (Rahul) scoring that ton against Pakistan, what a comeback for him. We feel that we are a settled side, everyone is ready to showcase their skills. Whenever I’ll play I’ll try to contribute for the team”, Shardul told to tournament broadcasters after the match.

Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, as he picked 6-21 in a deadly spell to set up India’s eighth title,

After play resumed at 3:40 pm, due to rain delaying the start, Siraj got massive help from movement off the pitch, making the ball talk both ways and leaving Sri Lanka batters bamboozled to pick a magnificent career-best 6-21 in seven overs, including four scalps coming in his second over of the game.

While Siraj blew away Sri Lankan batters and became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in as many balls, Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah had a scalp to his name as the Indian fast bowlers took all ten wickets in bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50, their second lowest ODI total ever and their lowest score ever against India.

Chasing a paltry 51, India sent Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill, who completed the chase with 263 balls remaining.










