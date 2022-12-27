ITF $15k Gwalior, ladies’s tennis event: Akanksha Nitture beats Sai Samhitha in opening spherical
Akanksha Nitture stroked with confidence to get previous nationwide championship finalist Sai Samhitha 7-6(2), 6-2 within the first spherical of the $15,000 ITF ladies’s tennis event on the Metropolis Centre Tennis Complicated on Tuesday.
Aside from a short spell within the Tennis Premier League, Akanksha has been battling an arm damage for the previous few weeks. She put the previous behind her and performed with appreciable focus to beat a artful opponent in straight units.
Akanksha partnered Jennifer Luikham to cruise previous Priyanshi Bhandari and Laalitya Kalluri, into the doubles quarterfinals.
High seed Ksenia Laskutova of Russia had it straightforward towards fortunate loser Pooja Ingale, as Elena Jamshidi couldn’t play owing to well being concern. Elena later mixed with nationwide champion Vaidehi Chaudhari to beat Arthi Muniyan and Sonal Patil in doubles.
Sravya Shivani, Haine Ogata of Japan, Humera Baharmus, Shreya Tatavarthy, Kashish Bhatia and Sharmada Balu additionally entered the singles second spherical.
RESULTS
Singles (first spherical)
Ksenia Laskutova (Rus) bt Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-0; Sravya Shivani bt Yubrani Banerjee 7-6(2), 6-3; Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-3, 7-6(4); Humera Baharmus bt Vanshita Pathania 6-1, 7-6(4); Shreya Tatavarthy bt Ishwari Matere 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Sai Samhitha 7-6(2), 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 7-6(4); Sharmada Balu bt Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals)
Ksenia Laskutova (Rus) & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Arthi Muniyan & Sonal Patil 6-4, 6-2; Jennifer Luikham & Akanksha Nitture bt Priyanshi Bhandari & Laalitya Kalluri 6-1, 6-0; Smriti Bhasin & Sai Samhitha bt Ayushi Singh & Medhavi Singh 4-6, 6-3, [10-4]; Abhaya Vemuri & Apurva Vemuri bt Avishka Gupta & Anusha Kondaveeti 7-6(3), 6-4.
