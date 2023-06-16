Its just part of the build-up Former England Captain Nasser Hussain Makes Bold Statement On Ollie Robinson

Home

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: ‘It’s Just Part Of The Build-Up’ Former England Captain Nasser Hussain Makes Bold Statement On Ollie Robinson

Former England captain Nasser Hussain observed pacer Ollie Robinson as one of the guys to keep an eye on. Hussain lauded the 29-year-old for his pinpoint accuracy and ability to take wickets in a variety of circumstances.

Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain backs Ollie Robinson for performing well against Australia. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: When England takes on Australia in the five-match Ashes 2023 series, their batting lineup will undoubtedly be scrutinised. Under the inspiring leadership of Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes’ men have revolutionised Test cricket with an ultra-aggressive batting approach named “Bazball.” As a result, the Englishmen will take centre stage, but to win a series, the bowlers must also perform admirably.

Similarly, former England captain Nasser Hussain observed pacer Ollie Robinson as one of the guys to keep an eye on. Hussain lauded the 29-year-old for his pinpoint accuracy and ability to take wickets in a variety of circumstances.

During an interaction, Nasser Hussain told ICC:

“If you look at any cricket Ollie Robinson has played, it has been phenomenal. His County stats, his international stats, home, away, duke ball, Kookaburra ball. He just takes wickets for fun”.

“If he’s fit, keep an eye on Ollie Robinson. He has really burst on the scene. Doesn’t go for many runs, is accurate, and bowls a good length for England.” He said.

The Kent-born seamer has 66 wickets at an average of 21.27 in his 16 Tests. He missed the Ireland Test due to injury, however, he has been picked up to England’s XI for the first Test.

When Ollie Robinson predicted that England could win the Ashes 2023 against Australia. Hussain, on the other hand, feels that those were only a build-up to the series and that the actual war begins on the ground.

“It’s just part of the build-up,” Hussain said. “The battle doesn’t start until that first ball goes down really.” former England captain said.

“Predictions and banter, and to and fro chat you may talk the talk, but make sure you go out there and walk the walk is basically the principle in Ashes battle”, he concluded.

The first Ashes Test is being played in Edgbaston, where Australia defeated England by a massive 251 runs the previous time the two teams met in 2019.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)
















