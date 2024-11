South Africa pick Sipamla and field; Ramandeep debuts for India

WCA ‘concerned’ by ‘threatening and intimidatory behaviour’ from countries over T20 World Cup prize money

ICC rankings – Shaheen Afridi back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga second in T20Is

IPL 2025 auction – KL Rahul hopes to be ‘loved, cared for and respected’ at his next team

SA vs Ind 2024 – Pace set to reclaim centrestage as series moves to Centurion and Johannesburg