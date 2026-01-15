Home

Sports

James Coles stars as Sunrisers Eastern Cape seal SA20 Season 4 playoff spot

Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered SA20 Season 4 Playoffs after securing a 63-run bonus point win over Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening.

Sunrisers debutant James Coles delivered with both the bat and ball

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sunrisers were powered by Quinton de Kock’s quick 54

Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered SA20 Season 4 Playoffs after securing a 63-run bonus point win over Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening. With this victory, Sunrisers are currently at the top of the table with 24 points, while JSK remain in fourth place on 17 points. The result also keeps Durban’s Super Giants in the hunt for a playoff berth ahead of their final match against Paarl Royals at Kingsmead on Saturday.Sunrisers debutant James Coles played an impactful knock with the bat, as he scored an unbeaten 61 (34 balls, 10×4). He also delivered with the ball as he ended with the figures of 2/34 from his four overs. Joburg Super Kings, was playing with their regular captain Faf du Plessis for the first time due to injury, on the back foot throughout. Left-armer Senuran Muthusamy produced a brilliant spell, claiming 3/26.The Sunrisers spin duo accounted for all but one of the first six Super Kings wickets, with the only exception being a brilliant run-out in which James Coles also played a key role. Super Kings were set a challenging target of 179 to win. After a quick 31-run opening stand in 3.3 overs between James Vince (30 off 23) and Rivaldo Moonsamy, the visitors struggled to keep up with the required run rate. As Coles and Muthusamy tightened the grip and wickets kept tumbling, the required run rate soared past 10 per over, proving too steep for the inexperienced JSK middle order. Meanwhile, pacers Adam Milne (1/10), Anrich Nortje (1/13), and Marco Jansen (2/33) maintained relentless pressure.After being sent in by JSK, Sunrisers were once again powered by the in-form Quinton de Kock, who scored a quick 54 off just 37 balls (5×4, 2×6). It was his third half-century of the season, and he gave a flying start alongside Jonny Bairstow with a 48-run opening stand in just 4.4 overs. Sunrisers faced early setbacks after losing wickets in clusters and slipping to 90/4 midway. However, captain Tristan Stubbs and James Coles steadied the innings before playing a match-winning knock at the death, putting together an 88-run partnership off 55 balls.