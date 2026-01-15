Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered SA20 Season 4 Playoffs after securing a 63-run bonus point win over Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening.New Delhi: Sunrisers Eastern Cape entered SA20 Season 4 Playoffs after securing a 63-run bonus point win over Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening. With this victory, Sunrisers are currently at the top of the table with 24 points, while JSK remain in fourth place on 17 points. The result also keeps Durban’s Super Giants in the hunt for a playoff berth ahead of their final match against Paarl Royals at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Sunrisers debutant James Coles delivered with both the bat and ballSunrisers debutant James Coles played an impactful knock with the bat, as he scored an unbeaten 61 (34 balls, 10×4). He also delivered with the ball as he ended with the figures of 2/34 from his four overs. Joburg Super Kings, was playing with their regular captain Faf du Plessis for the first time due to injury, on the back foot throughout. Left-armer Senuran Muthusamy produced a brilliant spell, claiming 3/26.
Sunrisers were powered by Quinton de Kock’s quick 54After being sent in by JSK, Sunrisers were once again powered by the in-form Quinton de Kock, who scored a quick 54 off just 37 balls (5×4, 2×6). It was his third half-century of the season, and he gave a flying start alongside Jonny Bairstow with a 48-run opening stand in just 4.4 overs. Sunrisers faced early setbacks after losing wickets in clusters and slipping to 90/4 midway. However, captain Tristan Stubbs and James Coles steadied the innings before playing a match-winning knock at the death, putting together an 88-run partnership off 55 balls.
