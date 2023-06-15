Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Jannik Sinner Overcomes Alexander Bublik In ‘s-Hertogenbosch Opener

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ATP Libema Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Alexander Bublik In ‘s-Hertogenbosch Opener

The big-serving Bublik posed a big test for Sinner first up in his grass court season opener but the second seed nullified the threat for a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.



Published: June 15, 2023 10:52 AM IST


By IANS

ATP Libema Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Alexander Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch Opener
ATP Libema Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Alexander Bublik In ‘s-Hertogenbosch Opener

Den Bosch: Italy’s Jannik Sinner passed his first test in the 2023 grass-court season with flying colours, beating Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Libema Open here.

The big-serving Bublik posed a big test for Sinner first up in his grass court season opener but the second seed nullified the threat for a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Sinner managed to convert three of his 12 break points to earn an 84-minute win in his second-round clash with Bublik, who is a two-time ATP Tour finalist on grass.

Sinner is now 11-0 in opening matches at tour-level events this season. The 21-year-old is relatively inexperienced on grass, on which he holds a 5-5 record, but the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist again demonstrated how effective his ferocious groundstrokes can be on the surface with a classy performance against Bublik.

Sinner’s quarterfinal opponent will be Emil Ruusuvuori after the Finn notched a hard-earned 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4 triumph against seventh seed Ugo Humbert. It will be Ruusuvuori’s second tour-level quarter-final of the season, with Sinner his opponent in both. The Italian prevailed in straight sets in the pair’s last-eight clash in Miami in March.

In other matches on Wednesday, American Mackenzie McDonald stunned third-seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 while 11th-seeded Australian Rinky Hijikata defeated Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.










Source link

Previous article
BCCI has banned these brands from sponsoring Team India: Check full details
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights