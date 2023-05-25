Home

Jason Roy Considers Termination Of ECB Contract To Feature In USA’s Inaugural Major League Cricket

Right-handed English batter Jason Roy is likely to turn out for LA Knight Riders after playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in ongoing IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Explosive England opener Jason Roy is reportedly negotiating his release from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) central contracts in order to sign a lucrative deal with a Los Angeles Knight Riders in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, that will begin on July 13 and run until July 30.

The right-hander Roy recently turned out for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. An ECB contract gives around 66,000 pounds per year to the players and is one of the richest boards to provide the highest salaries. Players with full central contracts are unlikely to be released to play in the MLC but since Roy holds an incremental deal, he is playing to terminate his contract and set out to United States.

Roy isn’t the only player looking for a stint in the United States. His Surrey and England teammate, Reece Topley is also planning on the same lines as Roy. But the England pacer’s decision depends on the status of his shoulder surgery that took place last month due to an injury during IPL 2023.

ECB contracts are from October to September and if any contracted player requests release from an incremental contract, then it will cost the individual around 20,000 pounds. On the other hand, each MLC franchise have a salary cap of approximately 930,000 pounds to cover between 16 and 19 players, of whom they can pick only nine overseas players.

The MLC will start on July 13 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA. The ‘price-worthy’ tournament will include franchises from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia. Already, top T20 starts like Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje and Glenn Phillips have been unveiled as overseas signings in MLC.

(Written By – Utkarsh Rathour)
















