RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Jason Roy Fined For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

Jason Roy hits a six against RCB. (Pic: BCCI/ IPL)

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Jason Roy has been fined ten percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

The English opener, who fired a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has admitted to the breach after he angrily hit one of the bails after being dismissed.

“Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders scored a massive total of 200 with the help of Jason Roy and captain Nitish Rana who scored a quick-fire 21-ball 48 against the RCB. In reply, RCB lost Faf du Plessis early for 17 and Glenn Maxwell(5).

Virat Kohli continued his fine form when he notched up his fifth IPL 2023 half-century but eventually got caught by Venkatesh Iyer, who took a blinder on the boundary off the bowling of Andre Russell. KKR spinners Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy wreaked havoc as they both took five RCB wickets at the expense of just 57 runs in eight overs.

It was KKR’s second win over RCB in IPL 2023. KKR had earlier beaten the Bangalore franchise at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

