September 4, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Father, Shares First Glimpse of New Born Baby And Breaks Internet

Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah becomes father, shares cute picture of newborn.

Jasprit Bumrah Father

Mumbai: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah flew back from Kandy to Mumbai ahead of India’s ASia Cup clash against Nepal on Monday to attend the birth of his newborn. On Monday, the premier pacer shared a picture of his newborn on Insgram. In the picture, you can see the baby fingers and it is extremely cute. The post is already recieving love and is going viral. The caption of the post read: “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ Jasprit and Sanjana.”

Bumrah was a part of the Indian squad against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. He played 14 balls and scored 16 runs but did not get to bowl – which everyone was looking up to – as Pakistan were unable to bat due to heavy rain. As a result, the match got abandoned with both teams sharing a point each.

The Mumbai Indians pacer made his international comeback after almost a year as the speedster was recovering from back stress fracture.

From Group A, Pakistan qualified for Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India. Now India (one point) and Nepal (0) have to win this match to qualify for Super Four stage.










