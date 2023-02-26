Home

Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For IPL 2023, International Comeback Likely To Be Delayed: Report

Jasprit Bumrah haven’t played competitive cricket since last September. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return to international cricket may take little longer and the Mumbai Indians star is likely to miss the Indian Premier League that is set to start on March 31. He is also in serious doubt for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, provided Rohit Sharma’s men qualify.

According to a Cricbuzz report, BCCI and IPL sources have stated that Bumrah isn’t feeling comfortable with his fitness. Earlier this month, he wasn’t issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

With the ODI World Cup coming up later in the year at home, the BCCI didn’t want to rush Bumrah into international cricket and decided the 28-year-old would be monitored during the IPL 2023 where he would be turning up for Mumbai Indians.

The report also suggest that BCCI’s target is to get him ready for the 50-over World Cup in October-November. His last international game for India was against Australia in a T20I last September.

As far as India’s status at WTC is concerned, they just need a win against Australia in the third Test in Indore starting from March 1 to confirm their place in the summit clash. India are currently leading the four-match Test series 2-0.











