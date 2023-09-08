Jasprit Bumrah Joins Indian Team Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan in Colombo

Home

Jasprit Bumrah Rejoins Indian Team Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023: Good news for Indian team as Jasprit Bumrah rejoins side ahead of Pakistan game in the Super 4 stage.

Colombo: In what would come as a massive boost for the Indian cricket team, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was on a brief break to celebrate the birth of his first child, has rejoined the side ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Colombo. Bumrah is easily India’s best pacer and he would be key to India’s fortunes in the game against the arch-rivals. The pacer is set to be part of the training session in the evening today. Bumrah was there for the opening game against Pakistan, but then he missed the Nepal match.

Due to anticipated wet weather, Rohit Sharma and Co. may be forced to practise indoors, as they did on Thursday, unless the weather improves later in the evening, as has been the recent trend.

On Monday, the premier pacer shared a picture of his newborn on Insgram. In the picture, you can see the baby fingers and it is extremely cute. The post is already recieving love and is going viral. The caption of the post read: “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ Jasprit and Sanjana.”

The Mumbai Indians pacer made his international comeback after almost a year as the speedster was recovering from back stress fracture.

From Group A, Pakistan qualified for Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India. Now India (one point) and Nepal (0) have to win this match to qualify for Super Four stage.
















