Jasprit Bumrah-Led India Take Field Before Ireland T20Is, Fans Go In Awe Seeing Rinku Singh In Blue

The Ireland T20Is will be comeback series for the pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is returning to the Indian side after an 11-month-long injury layoff.



The Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah take the field for the first time in Ireland. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team took the field for the first time in Dublin on Wednesday, the pictures of which went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the netizens were in awe after finally seeing Rinku Singh in the national colours.

The Indian squad for the series, save skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who is treating this event as a fitness test for the ODI World Cup, comprises Asian Games-bound players mostly and, that in turn creates a slightly tricky situation.

However, despite all the young faces, the focus will be on Bumrah, who last played for India last year in September. Bumrah, who underwent a surgery on his back, earlier this year, has missed several big-ticket tournaments and the Indian management desperately wants him back into the side for the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup at home as that would solve India bowling puzzle.

Our first team huddle in Dublin as we kickstart our preparations for the T20I series against Ireland. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/s7gVfp8fop — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

The 29-year-old Jitesh Sharma is likely to be India’s first-choice keeper ahead of Prabhsimran Singh in the upcoming Asian Games and before an important event, it is only fair that he gets to play a few international games to settle his nerves.

Jitesh performs the tough role of a finisher for Punjab Kings at No.5 or 6 in IPL and it is not an easy job to mentally condition yourself to play only 15 to 20 balls per game.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal set to open and Tilak Varma, after a fine debut series in the West Indies settled at No. 4, the slot that may be up for grabs is No. 3 in the absence of the brilliant Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, big-hitting Shivam Dube, who performed brilliantly at Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, is likely to bat at No.3. With scores of 12, 7 and 13 in the three games that he batted in the five-match T20 series, Sanju Samson has put himself in a lot of trouble.

Good to see King Rinku Singh in blue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eA7hVQxFpM — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 16, 2023

In case Samson plays all the games, one among Jitesh and the equally exciting Rinku Singh will miss out. Meanwhile, netizens were so happy to see Rinku in India kit. “Good to see King Rinku Singh in blue,” an X wrote. Another user wrote, “KingKu.”

