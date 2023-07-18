Menu
Jasprit Bumrah Resumes Bowling in Nets After Injury Amid Rumours of Asia Cup 2023 Comeback

Mumbai: Amid much speculation over his fitness, veteran India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling in the nets. The premier pacer shared a clip on social space where you can see him bowl. The clip is bound to bring relief to fans as he could be an important factor for the side in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Bumrah shared the video and tagged the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram. In no time, the clip is gaining traction and is going viral.

“Bumrah is expected to be selected for the Ireland series. The India spearhead has shown significant progress in recent times. There is no guarantee if Shreyas Iyer will be available, but KL Rahul has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting,” a report on Cricbuzz quoted.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was also seen back in the nets batting. He was not part of the Indian team after he picked up a hamstring injury. Rahul posted a clip on his Instagram story to bring happiness for his fans. Rahul batting in the nets also raises hopes of his return to the indian team during the much-awaited Asia Cup.

Both Bumrah and Rahul are key players for the Indian side in the year of the ODI World Cup.










