Jasprit Bumrah Return Date Revealed, Star Pacer To Lead India In T20I Series Against Ireland

3 hours ago


BCCI on Monday announced that Jasprit Bumrah, India’s star pacer who was out due to injury since September 2022, will be making his return in the Ireland series.

BCCI Announces Jasprit Bumrah’s Return Date, Star Pacer To Lead India In T20I Series. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI on Monday announced that Jasprit Bumrah, India’s star pacer who was out due to a recurring back injury since September 2022, will be making his return in the Ireland series on August and will also lead the team.

The series will start from 18th August.

The vice-captain of the squad is Ruturaj Gaikwad and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube have made it to the squad.

Prasidh Krishna who was out due to injury made his return today at the KSCA T20 tournament for G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy. He has also found his way into the T20I squad.

Team – Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Series schedule:

1st T20I: August 18, Malahide

2nd T2oI: August 20, Malahide

3rd T20I: August 23, Malahide










