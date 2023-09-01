Jasprit Bumrah Return is a Good Sign For Us, Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Match Between India and Pakistan

Home

”Jasprit Bumrah’s Return is a Good Sign For Us”, Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Match Between India and Pakistan

Team India receives Jasprit Bumrah boost ahead of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster clash.

”Jasprit Bumrah’s Return is a Good Sign For Us”, Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Match Between India and Pakistan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just less than 24 hours to go for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan, high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday and ahead of the big clash, Rohit Sharma has acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the Indian squad after a gap of 11 months. Since September 2022, Bumrah was struggling with his fitness and on 18th August, 2023, the Mumbai Indians pacer made his return in the Ireland series and led a second-string Indian side to a 3-0 victory. Bumrah played really well and took important wickets to lead a series clean sweep over the Europeans. Now with the Pakistan game coming up, all eyes will be on his performances.

“Jasprit Bumrah is coming back and he is looking good and looking good spirit and that is good sign for us”. Rohit Sharma said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

India will kick-start their campaign against their arch-rivals, who in turn opened their tournament with a bang with a dominating 238-run victory over Nepal on the opening day.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first two Asia Cup games and now we have to see, who gets the nod as the primary wicket-keeper batsman. Ishan Kishan is the second in line as a keeper in the Asia Cup but at the same time there is Sanju Samson, who is a reserve member to the side, a backup to Rahul. We now have to wait and watch, whether Samson or Ishan gets the nod or not in the playing XI.

On asked why a India vs Pakistan final hasn’t happened in the Asia Cup so far, Rohit feels that there are high chances that it will happen this time around in Sri Lanka.

“Probably maybe in this tournament”, Rohit Sharma said in the press-conference.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.















